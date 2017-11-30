Council Approves Funding For New Tulsa City Jail

The new Tulsa municipal jail is one step closer to opening.

Wednesday, the Tulsa city council approved about $65,000 to make sure the jail meets state requirements. The money is left over from a 2005 bond.

It will cover costs for beds, showers and kitchen facilities. Tulsa says the municipal jail will hold up to 27 men and five women.

It's expected to open early next year.