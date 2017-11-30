Tulsa Liquor Store Theft Caught On Video

A Tulsa liquor store catches a thief on video.

The store said a walked into the store on 71st Street near Garnett, grabbed two bottles off the shelf and then ran out the door without paying.

The store's assistant manager says this man stole from the store twice, once last month, then again around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An employee tried and failed to stop the guy. The assistant manager said the man threw one of the bottles at the employee and then tried to run her over in his white car as he left.

The manager says he reported the theft to police.