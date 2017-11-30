Tulsa Mom Sentenced To Prison For Violating Plea Agreement - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Mom Sentenced To Prison For Violating Plea Agreement

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Jamie Tillack Tulsa County jail photo of Jamie Tillack
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa mother who pleaded guilty to child neglect last year will spend the next five years in prison after violating her plea agreement.

In 2016, a judge ruled Jamie Tillack, 26, would not serve any prison time, if she successfully completed the Women in Recovery Program.

Court documents say Tillack did not comply with the program's rules.

Police say Tillack got into an argument with her husband in July 2016 that led to her three-year-old son being hit in the chest with a knife. 

