T. Boone Pickens Puts Texas Ranch On Market For $250M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

T. Boone Pickens Puts Texas Ranch On Market For $250M

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
File photo File photo
AMARILLO, Texas -

Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens wants to sell his prized ranch, covering more than 100 square miles in the Texas Panhandle, for $250 million.

Pickens on Wednesday announced he’s offering his Mesa Vista Ranch, about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Pickens in October put his Dallas mansion on the market for $5.9 million.

The 89-year-old Pickens has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens built one of the country’s biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy.

Pickens gained national prominence in the 1980s with a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.

He’s also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.