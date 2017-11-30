T. Boone Pickens Puts Texas Ranch On Market For $250M

Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens wants to sell his prized ranch, covering more than 100 square miles in the Texas Panhandle, for $250 million.

Pickens on Wednesday announced he’s offering his Mesa Vista Ranch, about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.



Pickens in October put his Dallas mansion on the market for $5.9 million.

The 89-year-old Pickens has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens built one of the country’s biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy.

Pickens gained national prominence in the 1980s with a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.

He’s also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.