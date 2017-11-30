Tulsa Police Arrest Two For Trying To Steal Woman's Wallet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Two For Trying To Steal Woman's Wallet

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photos of Kevin Dorsey and Rachel Thiessen Tulsa County jail photos of Kevin Dorsey and Rachel Thiessen
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a man and woman for trying to steal a woman's wallet Wednesday afternoon while the victim was standing next to a downtown Tulsa parking meter.

It's a similar story News On 6 has been covering every single day this week.

Now, police have two in custody.  They are identified as 29-year-old Kevin Dorsey and 25-year-old Rachel Thiessen.  

Police say the pair went up to a 30-year old woman on Elwood Wednesday afternoon and tried to take the victim's wallet out of her hands.

Officers said the victim fought back.  Dorsey and Thiessen ran off, but police caught up with them about 10 minutes later hiding behind a law office near 13th and Denver.

News On 6 has been reporting all week on purse snatchings all over town and police say they're seeing a rise as we head into the holidays.  Police say they actually do make a lot of arrests in these types of cases.

11/29/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Warn Women To Watch Out For Purse Snatchers

The victim of Wednesday's attempted theft was not injured.  

Both Kevin Dorsey and Rachel Thiessen were booked into the Tulsa County jail on attempted larceny complaints.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.