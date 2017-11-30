Bartlesville 'Sparty' The Buffalo Statue Vandalized Again

Police are trying to find out who vandalized one of Bartlesville's buffalo statues again.

In the latest incident, someone caused a lot of damage to the statue's helmet. "Sparty" the buffalo was donated to Bartlesville's Sooner Park a few years ago as a way to remember the old Sooner High School.

Since then, its been the target of vandals. In January 2016, a member of the alumni group, that donated Sparty, told News On 6 that if it kept getting vandalized, they would have to move it to a new location.

1/14/2016 Related Story: Vandals Put Bull's-Eye On Bartlesville Buffalo Statue



The Sooner High School Alumni Association is offering a $750 reward and anyone with information is asked to call Bartlesville Crime Stoppers 918-336-CLUE.