Bartlesville 'Sparty' The Buffalo Statue Vandalized Again - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bartlesville 'Sparty' The Buffalo Statue Vandalized Again

Posted: Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police are trying to find out who vandalized one of Bartlesville's buffalo statues again.

In the latest incident, someone caused a lot of damage to the statue's helmet.  "Sparty" the buffalo was donated to Bartlesville's Sooner Park a few years ago as a way to remember the old Sooner High School.

Since then, its been the target of vandals.  In January 2016, a member of the alumni group, that donated Sparty, told News On 6 that if it kept getting vandalized, they would have to move it to a new location.

1/14/2016 Related Story: Vandals Put Bull's-Eye On Bartlesville Buffalo Statue

The Sooner High School Alumni Association is offering a $750 reward and anyone with information is asked to call Bartlesville Crime Stoppers 918-336-CLUE.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.