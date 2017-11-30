Court Hearing For Tulsa Teen Charged With Murder

A 16 year old who police say shot and killed a Broken Arrow teacher and sexually assaulted an elderly woman on October 1st is set to appear in a Tulsa courtroom Thursday.

Deonte Green is charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Green pleaded not guilty October 9th, so now, he'll go through a preliminary hearing and prosecutors will bring evidence to the table.

Police say Green went on a crime spree, where he carried out four armed robberies, sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman and murdered Shane Anderson, all in one day.

Green was taken into custody at a Tulsa shopping center moments after committing another robbery. Officers say Green is also a suspect in a wave of home invasions, robberies and car thefts in the 71st and Memorial area.

He is currently being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.