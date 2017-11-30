Man Found With Stab Wounds At Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are waiting to talk with a man who was stabbed twice at a Tulsa convenience store early Thursday.

Officers said shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the Tulsa Food Mart in the 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard about a 46-year-old victim found stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

EMSA took the man to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Right now, police say the man's condition is not known. The victim's name has not yet been released.