Hearing For Tulsan Charged With Homeless Tulsa Man's Murder

A Thursday hearing is set for a Tulsa man charged running over several homeless residents in September, killing one.

Jeremy Thacker, 40, is scheduled in court for his preliminary hearing. He faces a count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault and battery and three counts of leaving the scene of a collision.

On September 4th, police say Thacker was driving when they say he hopped the curb on Cheyenne near I-244, drove on the sidewalk and intentionally crashed into a homeless group.

Police say Shawn Birdo was killed and three others were hurt.

Police believe Thacker also struck and injured a woman near 15th and Denver the same day.