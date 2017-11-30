The Eagles Returning To Tulsa's BOK Center In 2018

The BOK Center says The Eagles are coming back to Tulsa in 2018.

The rock group opened the BOK Center in 2008. The arena says there is overwhelming demand for tickets to The Eagles current tour, so the band added new stops, including one in Tulsa on June 17th.

The Eagles feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well as Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Deacon Frey is the son of original Eagles member Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016.

This is the 5th show announced in the BOK Center's 10 For 10 Concert series, celebrating the arena's tenth anniversary.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 8, 2017.