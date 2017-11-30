Employee Sleeping At Tulsa Club Carjacked At Gunpoint

Police are looking for two men who robbed and carjacked a man who was sleeping in his car early Thursday outside a Tulsa bar.

The victim works at Lady Godiva's club near 18th and Sheridan. He told News On 6 he had just worked a double shift and decided to take a nap before driving 45 minutes to his home.

Around 6:30 a.m., two men approached his car and robbed him using a shotgun.

"He poked the shotgun into my chest and he said get the [expletive] out of the car, so I said, 'OK, fine.' So I put my hands up and I got out of the car. And he poked the shotgun into my chest and I backed up and he got into the vehicle."

Police Sgt. Clay Ballenger said when the victim got out, the two men took his money, then got into his black 2010 Ford Fusion and drove south on South Sheridan.

The victim then walked to the nearby Kum & Go at 21st and Sheridan and called police.

He wasn't able to give a clear description to police other than that they were wearing black hoodies. Police say they will be reviewing video from security cameras in the club's parking lot.

The man told News On 6 he had a 9mm pistol in his car but that if he'd reached for it, he would probably have been shot. Police said the victim did everything right in this case.

They said it's very unusual for robbers to use a shotgun in crimes of this sort, but any robbery with a firearm is very dangerous.