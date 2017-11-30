Building Evacuated After Crews Hit Gas Line Near 71st And Yale In Tulsa

ONG responds after a gas line was hit Thursday morning near 71st and Yale.

Crews responded to a damaged gas line at 73rd and Yale in Tulsa. A construction crew hit a 6-inch line, according to Tulsa firefighters.

Oklahoma Natural Gas said the line has been sealed but more repairs are still needed.

ONG tells me leak is sealed but there’s still repairs to be done. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/nuxg4Zrp5e — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) November 30, 2017

They say gas levels are normal, but Hazmat has been called as a precaution.

One building near the leak was evacuated.

We talked to one of the employees who waited for a couple of hours to get back inside.

"You don't know what's going on or whether you're safe or not or if anything's gonna blow up," said Naomi Walcott, who works nearby.

Crews say they had to slowly close up the leak because putting too much pressure on the line could've caused it to blow up.