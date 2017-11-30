Building Evacuated After Crews Hit Gas Line Near 71st And Yale I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Building Evacuated After Crews Hit Gas Line Near 71st And Yale In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
ONG responds after a gas line was hit Thursday morning near 71st and Yale. ONG responds after a gas line was hit Thursday morning near 71st and Yale.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Crews responded to a damaged gas line at 73rd and Yale in Tulsa. A construction crew hit a 6-inch line, according to Tulsa firefighters.

Oklahoma Natural Gas said the line has been sealed but more repairs are still needed.

They say gas levels are normal, but Hazmat has been called as a precaution.

One building near the leak was evacuated. 

We talked to one of the employees who waited for a couple of hours to get back inside.

"You don't know what's going on or whether you're safe or not or if anything's gonna blow up," said Naomi Walcott, who works nearby. 

Crews say they had to slowly close up the leak because putting too much pressure on the line could've caused it to blow up.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.