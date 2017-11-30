Savory Fruit Over Pound Cake & Orange Salad Dressing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Savory Fruit Over Pound Cake & Orange Salad Dressing

Posted: Updated:

Savory Fruit Over Pound Cake

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. dried prunes
  • 6 oz. dried apricots
  • 1 c. dried cranberries
  • ½ fresh orange, unpeeled and sliced thin
  • 6 sprigs rosemary
  • 1-2 T. Cranberry Rosemary herbal vinegar

Instructions

  1. Simmer dried fruit and orange slices in water to cover for 30 minutes or until soft.  Add rosemary sprigs and vinegar.  Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
  2. Before serving, remove rosemary sprigs.  Serve at room temperature over your favorite pound cake.  This may be refrigerated, but be sure to bring to room temp before serving.

Orange Salad Dressing

Ingredients

  • ½ teaspoon grated orange rind
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • ½ c. canola oil
  • 2 T. sugar
  • 3 T. Cranberry Rosemary herbal vinegar
  • 1 T. lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Combine all salad dressing ingredients.  Mix well.
  2. Arrange chilled Boston lettuce on individual plates.  Add avocado, rings of red onion and cucumber and oranges (mandarin or sections of fresh oranges.) Drizzle with dressing just before serving.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.