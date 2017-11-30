At Least 3 Transported After Fire At Muskogee Assisted-Living Ap - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

At Least 3 Transported After Fire At Muskogee Assisted-Living Apartments

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A fire at a Muskogee assisted living center sent at least three people to the hospital and left dozens of units uninhabitable.

The fire department allowed people back inside the apartments with the least damage to get essentials, like medication.

The fire started in a building on the bottom floor.

The fire chief said when they arrived, three apartments were full of fire.

For the most part, everyone got out on their own, but some did take in a lot of smoke and three people were taken to the hospital.

The complex generally has older residents, and many of them are disabled, but they heard the alarms and got out.

Mary Friese, who just pulled up when the fire started, and Richard Friese, who was inside, described what they saw and heard.

“I got parked over here and I mean, by the time I got out of my car the flames just went straight up. I mean it just went straight up. It seemed like it took forever to get the fire trucks here,” Mary Friese said.

Richard Friese said, “When this alarm goes off in this building, you have no trouble hearing it. It sounds like an air raid siren.”

The fire chief helped direct residents back into some apartments but 36 units are off limits for now.

At least a dozen appear to have substantial damage and the others have mainly smoke damage.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.