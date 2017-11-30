Deputies Catch Illegal Tulsa County Dumpers With Hidden Camera - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Deputies Catch Illegal Tulsa County Dumpers With Hidden Camera

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Illegal dumping has been a problem in north Tulsa County for years and now the sheriff's office is catching some of the culprits on camera.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says manpower has been the issue in catching people in the act. But it took less than 24 hours once they hid a security camera.

"Not surprised, but really disappointed," said Kathy Watson.

Kathy Watson says she's seen it all in the 25 years she's lived on Cincinnati near 76th Street North.

"People have dumped dogs up there too," said Watson.

She's relieved to hear deputies strategically hid a camera and in just one day caught some illegal dumpers.  In the video, you can see them watching for cars, pretending to look at a tire when someone drives by. 

The camera was also rolling when people in a white truck stopped overnight.

"That just goes to demonstrate how often this is happening," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

There's even a no dumping sign, but clearly that is not working. This place is littered with broken glass, trash everywhere, boxes, bags, and even two couches.

"I mean the county comes and picks that stuff up all the time. So that's taxpayer's expense," said Kathy Watson.

"It's a big problem. And it's pretty common," said Casey Roebuck.

Roebuck says two of their reserve deputies have been quietly keeping a watch on the site, but so far have not had any luck.
"We have calls to respond to. We have a certain number of deputies to patrol the county. We aren't able  to dedicate time just to this effort," said Roebuck.

But now, with camouflaged cameras at hot spots like this one.
"Hopefully it's a deterrent.  You never know where they'll be," said Casey Roebuck.
 
People might think twice before dumping their junk.

"I mean shame is a powerful force.  Put them on TV, that'll slow things down a bit," said Kathy Watson.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office say illegal dumping is a misdemeanor crime.  If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

