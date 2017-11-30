Tulsa Rowing Club Raising Money For New Boathouse

The Tulsa Rowing Club has plans for a new boathouse along the Arkansas River and they're raising money to build it.

Despite the river not always having water in it, and the team being handicapped by not having a clubhouse along the river, the Tulsa Rowing Club continues to grow.

They have 140 active members, especially growing in the high school ranks, and that is pushing some of the demand for their new boathouse along the river.

Their new rendering shows a metal building that is on the same footprint as the old boathouse, but this one is larger, has windows, and part of the new design is part of the new requirement for building new structures along the river.

The old boathouse burned a couple of years ago, and, though they had insurance, it's not enough to replace the building, so they're fundraising and hoping to rebuild their boathouse next summer.

"I think, with all the growth in Tulsa, I think our program's going to expand. I think the Gathering Place is going to bring more attention to the river. The new low-water dam is going to provide us consistent water in the river,” said Mike Kneafsey with the club.

Much of the practice for the Tulsa Rowing Club is now happening toward Catoosa but they're eager to get back out to the Arkansas River.

They're trying to raise $150,000 to complete their new building.