BTW Looks To Snap 7-Year Drought Friday Night

Friday night, Booker T. Washington will look to end a seven-year drought.

"We're bringing the tradition back and just bringing that pride back,” said head coach Brad Calip.

The Hornets haven't won a state title since 2010. They'll try to snap that streak on Friday, and that's a responsibility they're not taking lightly.

"We have a lot of pride here,” said defensive end Jerry Goff. “Just making it to the state championship after seven years, it's a blessing."

Middle linebacker Trace Linn said, "Most of us came to Booker T. football games when we were starting in, eight years old, nine years old. We would come and sit in the stands and wear real big Booker T. jerseys and just hope to play in black and orange one day and win a championship for them."

BTW has gotten to this point by playing the same way all year.

"We've been very successful nine weeks, doing the same thing that we've been doing, preparing for each team,” said Calip.

If you want to get more specific, the Hornets have played fast and some stout defense. They've pitched four shutouts this year, including one over the team they'll see Friday night.

"It's just a unique group,” said Calip. “Those guys love each other; they've got a brotherhood."

"Our defense is amazing,” said Goff. “We fly around every play."

And bringing home a title is something these guys have imagined for a while.

"We've just all pictured in our minds, every day at practice, every day lifting weights, we just want to have that gold ball in our hands at the end of the season,” said Linn.