Search Continues For Tahlequah Native, Fiance Who Disappeared In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Search Continues For Tahlequah Native, Fiance Who Disappeared In Bahamas

Posted: Updated:
Forrest Sanco and Donna Grant. Courtesy GoFundMe Forrest Sanco and Donna Grant. Courtesy GoFundMe
Search Continues For Tahlequah Native, Fiance Who Disappeared In Bahamas Search Continues For Tahlequah Native, Fiance Who Disappeared In Bahamas
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We're learning more about a Tahlequah native and her fiance who went missing after traveling to the Bahamas in September.

A search and rescue group out of Texas was able to pick up a potential piece of evidence that could help the family find answers, a family member said.

It's the latest in a search for a couple, Forrest Sanco and Donna Grant, who have been missing for more than two months.

10/11/2017 Related Story: Tahlequah Native And Fiance Disappear In Bahamas

"Any news at this point is good news. The not knowing has really been the worst part for us," said Erin Simmons, Grant's daughter-in-law.

The couple departed from Texas in late September, flew to Florida, then Freeport in the Bahamas, before going missing after they refueled halfway to their final destination, Rum Cay.

Since that time, Simmons said it's been tough trying to navigate through lots of red tape.

"It's frustrating, and on top of that it's just so emotionally taxing to begin with. To have to deal with that on top of it is just, it's just unimaginable. I wouldn't wish this on anyone," Simmons said.

Possible evidence first cropped up in early October, when a fisherman found a tire and wheel assembly.

Simmons said it's similar to the type of plane Sanco and Grant were flying in.

She said it wasn't until Thursday that an American search and rescue group was able to pick it up.

"It was like a breath of fresh air to finally have someone on our side, because up to that point any sort of work calling was all on the family," Simmons said.

Simmons said it's a bittersweet moment because it may suggest the worst, but she said they'll continue to search and hold out hope.

"As more days pass, the outcome, it sorta sets in it's more and more real, that OK, there's a chance that something tragic has happened but we have to keep looking," Simmons said.

The possible evidence will be shipped out to a lab.

A helicopter will be heading back out to search on Sunday.

In the meantime, a Facebook page and a GoFundMe page have been set up to help.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.