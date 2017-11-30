Search Continues For Tahlequah Native, Fiance Who Disappeared In Bahamas

We're learning more about a Tahlequah native and her fiance who went missing after traveling to the Bahamas in September.

A search and rescue group out of Texas was able to pick up a potential piece of evidence that could help the family find answers, a family member said.

It's the latest in a search for a couple, Forrest Sanco and Donna Grant, who have been missing for more than two months.

"Any news at this point is good news. The not knowing has really been the worst part for us," said Erin Simmons, Grant's daughter-in-law.

The couple departed from Texas in late September, flew to Florida, then Freeport in the Bahamas, before going missing after they refueled halfway to their final destination, Rum Cay.

Since that time, Simmons said it's been tough trying to navigate through lots of red tape.

"It's frustrating, and on top of that it's just so emotionally taxing to begin with. To have to deal with that on top of it is just, it's just unimaginable. I wouldn't wish this on anyone," Simmons said.

Possible evidence first cropped up in early October, when a fisherman found a tire and wheel assembly.

Simmons said it's similar to the type of plane Sanco and Grant were flying in.

She said it wasn't until Thursday that an American search and rescue group was able to pick it up.

"It was like a breath of fresh air to finally have someone on our side, because up to that point any sort of work calling was all on the family," Simmons said.

Simmons said it's a bittersweet moment because it may suggest the worst, but she said they'll continue to search and hold out hope.

"As more days pass, the outcome, it sorta sets in it's more and more real, that OK, there's a chance that something tragic has happened but we have to keep looking," Simmons said.

The possible evidence will be shipped out to a lab.

A helicopter will be heading back out to search on Sunday.

In the meantime, a Facebook page and a GoFundMe page have been set up to help.