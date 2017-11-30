Sand Springs Robbery Victim Crashes Car Chasing After Suspects

Police are looking for two men who robbed another man late Thursday at a Sands Springs park near Highway 412 and 81st West Avenue.

Police say the victim was at River City Park around 10 p.m. when two other men walked up to him, demanding his money and cell phone. Officers say the victim handed over his items, but as the two suspects were leaving, the victim got in his vehicle and started chasing after the robbers.

During that chase, police say the victim crashed, but wasn't hurt. Police say the two robbers got away.

There were initial reports that shots may have been fired during this incident, but police have not been able to confirm that.

Police are asking if you know anything about this robbery to call them.