Discussion On Sexual Violence Against Women Held At TU - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Discussion On Sexual Violence Against Women Held At TU

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Sexual violence against women is not new, but the conversation is starting to change that in Tulsa.  

Public Radio Tulsa and The University of Tulsa's Women's and Gender Studies Program hosted a Give and Take on Sexual Violence at TU's Tyrell Hall.  It's part of a series of events that allow people to come together to discuss important issues.

Meghann Ray with Public Radio Tulsa says they wanted to give this topic a safe space for people to speak out.

"When the Me To movement broke out, we knew this was not just a national level this is something that has affected so many of us locally," said Meghann Ray.

Ray says the conversation has been going on for a long time, but now they are starting to be heard.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.