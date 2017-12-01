Discussion On Sexual Violence Against Women Held At TU

Sexual violence against women is not new, but the conversation is starting to change that in Tulsa.

Public Radio Tulsa and The University of Tulsa's Women's and Gender Studies Program hosted a Give and Take on Sexual Violence at TU's Tyrell Hall. It's part of a series of events that allow people to come together to discuss important issues.

Meghann Ray with Public Radio Tulsa says they wanted to give this topic a safe space for people to speak out.

"When the Me To movement broke out, we knew this was not just a national level this is something that has affected so many of us locally," said Meghann Ray.

Ray says the conversation has been going on for a long time, but now they are starting to be heard.