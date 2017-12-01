Three Honored With Broken Arrow Community Impact Awards

News On 6 congratulates the three winners of this year's Broken Arrow Community Impact Awards.

They are women nominated and selected for their community involvement.

This year's winners are Broken Arrow Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop. Broken Arrow High School science teacher and Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year, Donna Gradel. And Kelley Rash, the chairman of the board for AVB bank.

News On 6's Lori Fullbright was the keynote speaker and emcee at Thursday's awards luncheon.