Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Fire

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 31-year-old Tulsa woman convicted of the fiery death of her boyfriend.

The court handed down the decision Thursday to Doreatha Poland, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Tulsa County for the November 2013 death of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Kenson St. Remy.

Fire investigators found St. Remy's body in a burned, vacant apartment in Tulsa. 

Authorities say Poland was at the scene when investigators arrived, and prosecutors alleged that Poland set the fire that caused St. Remy's death.

Poland alleged in her appeal that her jury should not have heard statements she made in violation of her constitutional right against self-incrimination. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
