Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Fatal Tulsa Fire

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 31-year-old Tulsa woman convicted of the fiery death of her boyfriend.

The court handed down the decision Thursday to Doreatha Poland, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Tulsa County for the November 2013 death of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Kenson St. Remy.

9/1/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Woman To Be Sentenced For Boyfriend's Death

Fire investigators found St. Remy's body in a burned, vacant apartment in Tulsa.

Authorities say Poland was at the scene when investigators arrived, and prosecutors alleged that Poland set the fire that caused St. Remy's death.

Poland alleged in her appeal that her jury should not have heard statements she made in violation of her constitutional right against self-incrimination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.