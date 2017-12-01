Armed Man Robs Tulsa Walgreens

Police are looking for an armed man, wearing a mask who robbed a Tulsa drug store early Friday.

Officers were called to the Walgreens at the corner of 31st and Harvard just after 4:50 a.m.

They say after forcing store clerks to get money from the safe, the man walked out of the store with the clerks to see if anyone was in the parking lot, then ran south on Harvard.

A police K9 officer was used to search nearby neighborhoods, but the man was not found.

Police say no one in the store was injured during the robbery.