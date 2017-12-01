Nice Weather Continues For Eastern Oklahoma

Nice weather today with high pressure in control. That high pressure will slide off to the east throughout today. Winds are out of the southeast and wind speeds should increase to around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Mid to high level clouds will continue to stream across Oklahoma as atmospheric river continues to bring moisture in from the tropical Pacific. Highs today in the low 60s. A warm up continues into the weekend but a cold blast is headed for Oklahoma next week.

Clouds will increase tonight and we'll be partly cloudy for Saturday. We'll have a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Highs will manage into the upper 60s for the afternoon. South winds continue and will bring in more moisture increasing our humidity. A surface low and weak frontal boundary will be in the area but conditions should remain dry.

As Monday's front gets closer, the pressure gradient will tighten and wind speeds will increase on Sunday. Look for warmer afternoon highs with most spots in the 70s.

The front on Monday has slowed down and is now expected to move through Monday night. That means we'll have south winds for the day and stay in the warm sector, so daytime highs should once again be around 70. Winds will be stronger with gusts near 30.

After the front comes through, Monday night it will get much colder. The first shot of colder air arrives on Tuesday. A large upper level trough will be positioned to our northeast, giving areas in the upper Mississippi river region & Ohio river basin an arctic blast. Several reinforcing shots of colder air will come down while the trough is place which means it will be a week of big coats & warm crock-pot dinners.