Fiery Crash Shuts Down McIntosh County Highway

A crash involving two semis has closed westbound I-40 in McIntosh County between Warner and Checotah early Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of the trucks involved in the crash caught on fire.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is exiting at Warner. The detour is south to Highway 2, then west on Highway 266 and then back on I-40 near Checotah.

Unknown if there are any injuries.