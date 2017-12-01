Injured Union Running Back A 'Miracle Walking'

The Union Redskins take on the Owasso Rams tonight for the 6A-1 state title. It's a rematch from a game that happened earlier this season that went into double overtime and nearly cost one Union football player his life.



Seventeen-year-old Keviyon Cooper was having an amazing game that night. He rushed for more than 150 yards, had 30 carries and scored two touchdowns.

But at some point late in the game, Keviyon took a blow to the head that caused a serious brain injury.

10/3/2017 Related Story: Athlete Of The Week: Union's Keviyon Cooper

"They didn't realize how bad it was until I got in here and they seen when I like fell out and passed out," Keviyon said. "They seen how dilated my eye was and then they realized how serious it was. And so I just thank God there was four doctors here to look at me that night before I went to the hospital."

LeAnne Taylor: "If you had gone home, what could have happened?"

Keviyon Cooper: "I could have went to sleep and possibly not waken up."

Keviyon was rushed to the hospital and put into a coma for three days, hoping to relieve the pressure in his brain and save his life.

"Everybody's shocked and surprised that he's come along so fast. He's a miracle walking," said Shirley Cooper, Keviyon's mom.

Keviyon will lead his team onto the field and be on the sidelines cheering them on.