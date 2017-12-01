Injured Union Running Back A 'Miracle Walking'

Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) goes for its third straight Big 12 title and 11th overall when it faces TCU (10-2, 7-2) Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Big 12 Championship Game.More >>
Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) goes for its third straight Big 12 title and 11th overall when it faces TCU (10-2, 7-2) Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Big 12 Championship Game.More >>
Seventeen-year-old Union running back Keviyon Cooper rushed for more than 150 yards, had 30 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Owasso Rams before suffering a serious head injury.More >>
Seventeen-year-old Union running back Keviyon Cooper rushed for more than 150 yards, had 30 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Owasso Rams before suffering a serious head injury.More >>