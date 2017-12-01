OHP: 1 Dead After Semi Hits Pickup Making Illegal Turnpike Turn

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck on the Turner Turnpike at the Bristow Exit in the westbound direction.

Trooper Dwight Durant confirmed at least one person is dead.

OHP said the crash happened around 9:00 Friday morning. Troopers said a pickup was trying to illegally cut through the turnpike barrier and was hit by a semi.

A person in the pickup was killed. Two other people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Both westbound lanes of the turnpike were opened just before 2:00 p.m.