Tulsa Police Identify Victim In 77th Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Identify Victim In 77th Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of 24-year-old Derrick Stith. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of 24-year-old Derrick Stith. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have identified the victim in the city's 77th homicide of the year.

Police said the victim was 21-year-old Kimberly Vo. She was killed November 25, 2017, two days before her 22nd birthday.

Police have arrested Vo's husband, 24-year-old Derrick Stith.

11/25/2017 Related Story: Domestic Violence Cause Of Tulsa Homicide, Police Say

They said officers received a call from the hospital saying a woman had been brought to to the emergency room by her husband. They said she had been beaten and died shortly after arriving.

Police said Stith told hospital personnel that his wife left their house and when she returned she was beaten and claimed to have been robbed.

They said Stith gave them a false address originally, and when they learned the real address officers got a search warrant and found evidence the beating happened there.

Jail records show Stith is being held for first-degree murder.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.