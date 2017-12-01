Tulsa Police Identify Victim In 77th Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified the victim in the city's 77th homicide of the year.

Police said the victim was 21-year-old Kimberly Vo. She was killed November 25, 2017, two days before her 22nd birthday.

Police have arrested Vo's husband, 24-year-old Derrick Stith.

They said officers received a call from the hospital saying a woman had been brought to to the emergency room by her husband. They said she had been beaten and died shortly after arriving.

Police said Stith told hospital personnel that his wife left their house and when she returned she was beaten and claimed to have been robbed.

They said Stith gave them a false address originally, and when they learned the real address officers got a search warrant and found evidence the beating happened there.

Jail records show Stith is being held for first-degree murder.