Man Charged With Colcord Murder After Police Say He Ran Over Peo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Charged With Colcord Murder After Police Say He Ran Over People

James Warren Winningham James Warren Winningham
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Court records are revealing more about a Delaware County murder where prosecutors say James Warren Winningham ran several people over with his truck. Bobby Shaffer died, and two other people were hurt.

An affidavit says Winningham ran over two men and a woman outside a Colcord bar in October. He got into an argument with the woman - accusing her of throwing rocks at his pickup - and Shaffer and her boyfriend intervened. That's when police say Winningham got into his pickup and ran them over.

Shaffer died at the scene, an investigator said. The woman's boyfriend had broken bones and she was knocked unconscious, records show.

Winningham drove home to Siloam Springs where witnesses say he told them he ran over four or five people and asked who else he needed to run over. His Dodge Ram pickup had damage to the front end, the affidavit shows.

Police say several vehicles in the parking lot of the Red Dirt bar and damage to them and had been "displaced significantly" from where their owners had originally parked them.

The 40-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault and battery, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. 

