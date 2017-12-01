Police Chase Leads To Arrest Of Wanted Meth Trafficker

Officers arrested a wanted drug trafficker Friday afternoon after he led them on a 20-minute chase.

When officers of the Tulsa Special Investigations Division tried to pull over a car that James Steed was riding in, the driver took off, officers said.

Steed had a no-bond, 12 count felony warrant for his arrest which included aggravated trafficking of meth, eluding, possession of firearms after conviction, and others.

Officers said, the Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jeremy Sears, led officers on a chase from the Pine and Harvard area to near 11th and Memorial, where they were eventually trapped.

The two suspects, Steed and Sears, gave up without issue, reports said.

Steed was arrested for his felony warrant and Sears was arrested and charged with eluding, harboring a fugitive, and several traffic violations.