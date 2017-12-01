Police Chase Leads To Arrest Of Wanted Meth Trafficker - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Chase Leads To Arrest Of Wanted Meth Trafficker

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Sears Jeremy Sears
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Officers arrested a wanted drug trafficker Friday afternoon after he led them on a 20-minute chase. 

When officers of the Tulsa Special Investigations Division tried to pull over a car that James Steed was riding in, the driver took off, officers said.  

Steed had a no-bond, 12 count felony warrant for his arrest which included aggravated trafficking of meth, eluding, possession of firearms after conviction, and others.

6/16/2012 Related Story: Broken Arrow K9 Officer Helps Arrest Convicted Felon

Officers said, the Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jeremy Sears, led officers on a chase from the Pine and Harvard area to near 11th and Memorial, where they were eventually trapped.  

The two suspects, Steed and Sears, gave up without issue, reports said. 

Steed was arrested for his felony warrant and Sears was arrested and charged with eluding, harboring a fugitive, and several traffic violations.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.