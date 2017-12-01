Protests At Bixby Title Game A Possibility - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Protests At Bixby Title Game A Possibility

Bixby meets Booker T. Washington Friday night for the 6A-II championship.

But some of those showing up in Jenks may not be there to root on either team.

The game starts at 7 p.m., so it's pretty quiet for the moment.  

At this time, we are hearing there will be protests against Bixby ahead of the game.

Court documents say one football player was sexually assaulted by four others at the Bixby superintendent's home in late September.

The affidavit says the victim was upstairs at Kyle Wood's home when he was held down and sexually assaulted.

At a school board meeting Thursday night, no action was taken.

The school board president said suspensions had been made but he didn't clarify if that meant the players were suspended from the team or from school altogether.

