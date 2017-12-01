Owasso Takes 6A State Championship Over Union 21-14 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso Takes 6A State Championship Over Union 21-14

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Owasso beat Union Friday night to take the 6A State Championship Title.

Union had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter, but a failed snap near the end zone crushed those chances.  

This was a big win for Owasso, who lost to Union earlier this season in double overtime. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.