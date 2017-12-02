Netflix Announces Third Season Of ‘Stranger Things’

After a highly acclaimed and buzzy Season 2, it's not surprising that "Stranger Things" will return for Season 3. Netflix announced on Friday via Twitter that it will be bringing back the show.

Netflix posted a Twitter poll asking followers if there should be another season, and then answered its own question: "FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening."

"Stranger Things" dominated the pop culture conversation when it debuted in the summer of 2016, and fans eagerly awaited the return of the kids of Hawkins, Indiana in October. Season 2 focused on a new villain, the Shadow Monster, and introduced new characters like Max, Bob Newby, Dr. Owens, Billy and more.

Both seasons hold a 94 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 1 picked up five Emmy Awards out of 18 nominations.

The Duffer Brothers -- Matt and Ross Duffer -- will return as directors and executive producers. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Season 3.