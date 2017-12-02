Five Teens Lead Tulsa Police On Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Five Teens Lead Tulsa Police On Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Five teens are in jail after leading police on a chase Saturday afternoon.    

Officers said the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle that was involved in a previous burglary. 

After a short chase, the suspects came to a stop and ran off.
The 5 male teens between the ages of 14 and 17 were taken into custody outside Briar Village Apartments.

"He spotted this vehicle and recognized it from the burglary, and after a short chase several males jumped out of the vehicle and ran," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Mark Mears. 

That car chase ended on South 93rd East Avenue. 

Officers said the Toyota Prius was taken from a home during a first-degree burglary earlier this week. 

They said the suspects also stole a gun and other items.

"They used a garage door opener to get inside of the garage and then from there inside the house and took the weapon and some other small items, and then took the vehicle," Mears said. 

Police said the suspects ran out of the car and into the Briar Village Apartment complex.

There, a K-9 unit tracked the suspects into an apartment. 

"They stopped on the grass and ran for a while and through the neighborhood, but officers were able to keep an eye on them," said Mears. 

This incident is still under investigation. 

No word yet on what charges will be filed.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
