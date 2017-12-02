Attempted Murder-Suicide Leaves Two In Critical Condition, TPD S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Attempted Murder-Suicide Leaves Two In Critical Condition, TPD Says

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in which a man shot a woman in the head, then turned the gun on himself.  

TPD responded to the scene around 9:30 Saturday night at 13100 E. 36th Street near 41st and S. 129th E. Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 20s called and said she had been shot in the head. 

Despite being shot in the head and shoulder, she was still able to talk to police, telling them that the man had also shot himself. 

The man was unconscious, but still breathing when taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The woman was taken to a different hospital, also in critical condition. 

Authorities are investigating the motive and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

No names have been released. 

