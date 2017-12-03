Warm Sunday Ahead

From t-shirts to big coats: Unseasonable warmth continues for our Sunday, but a strong cold front headed toward Green Country will bring some big wardrobe changes early this upcoming week!



Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today as mid to upper level moisture increases across our area. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we’ll again be upwards of 20 degrees above normal with highs surging into the low to mid 70s this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma! South wind gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour this afternoon will also lead to increasing fire danger, so please be aware!



That south breeze will only get stronger overnight, bringing us record warm conditions overnight as lows hold in the 60s heading into Monday morning! Highs will again climb into the lower 70s by early afternoon Monday with those strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies, but then things drastically change as our long-awaited strong cold front arrives!



Drizzle and light showers will be possible ahead of the front Monday morning, but showers and a few storms are expected to develop along the front during the afternoon through early evening Monday as the front surges through Tulsa.



This time around, the best rain chances will be across southeast Oklahoma as showers and storms will become more likely as the front moves south of Tulsa. That’s good news for our southern counties that missed out on last week’s rainfall. Rain chances come to an end by Monday night, and then it’s time to break out the big coats!



After basking in the 60s and 70s of the past several days, we’ll get a sharp dose of reality on Tuesday with lows back in the 30s and highs back around 50 with a chilly northwest breeze. Those temperatures are quite typical for this time of year, but it will be a shock to the system after our recent stretch of mild weather!



The chilly air looks to stick around through late in the week as we’ll get multiple reinforcing shots of chilly air. We’ll generally have morning lows at or below freezing through the end of the week with high temperatures trending down into the 40s by late week. Big coat weather will likely be sticking around for a little while!