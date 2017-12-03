TCSO, Bixby PD Team Up To Let Kids 'Shop With A Cop'

About 20 Green Country kids are all done with their Christmas shopping thanks to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department.

It's the season of giving, so while these kids are shopping with officers and deputies, they're not just shopping for themselves, but for their families.

It's time to go shopping, looking up and down the aisles for the perfect gifts to fill the shopping carts.

"I mean, we're spending other people's money, working with the kids," said Deputy Laprix Davis.

The Bixby Rotary Club is making it possible for the kiddos to 'shop with a cop.'

Even while looking at all the toys, 10-year-old Nate Tran doesn't have a Christmas list on his mind.

Nate said Christmas to him means, "Christ and Jesus and family."

The 10-year-old is picking out gifts for his brothers and cousins this year.

"Last year when I done it, I was doing it for my mom and I got this purple necklace for her because her favorite color is purple," Nate said.

Cody Chavez knows exactly what to get for his mom.

With the help of Bixby Officer Bradley Kendall, he finds the perfect kitchen item, a new mixer.

"I'm a momma's boy, so I love the fact that he knew exactly what he wanted to get his mother," Officer Kendall said.

The two are also shopping for his sister.

When the kids think the shopping is over, what they don't know is that the officers were paying close attention while shopping, listening for ideas to give Santa so the kids will have presents too.