Nowata Woman Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A Nowata woman is dead after her motorcycle veered off the road, swiped a truck, and crashed into a guard rail.

34-year-old Lorie Sellers of Nowata was driving westbound on US 60, 4 miles east of Nowata, Sunday afternoon when she veered off the roadway to the right and hit a truck that was stopped at a stop sign facing south.

She grazed the front bumper of the truck then crashed into a guardrail.

She was ejected over 50 feet from the impact and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man driving the truck was not injured.

Sellers was not wearing a helmet.