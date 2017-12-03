Report Reveals New Details In Deadly Alva Plane Crash

We're learning more about a small plane crash in Alva last month that killed two men.

The trouble started when a piece of equipment on the plane popped up.

A preliminary NTSB crash report reveals that the aircraft then hit power lines and trees that were about 3,000 feet away from the runway at a nearby airport.

David Chael passed away at the scene of the crash and Cory Washburn died a few days later.