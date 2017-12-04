OHP: Man In Stolen Toyota Leads Tulsa Pursuit

A man is in jail after Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he stole a car and led them on an overnight chase along Interstate 44.

The passenger in the vehicle is still on the loose.

Troopers said the driver was swerving from lane to lane along I-44 in a stolen Toyota Avalon. They tried to stop him, but he wouldn’t slow down.

Instead, he got off the interstate at Yale and went back to the west near a motel.

OHP said the car stopped and three of the four people inside jumped out and ran. Tulsa Police were called in and police say their K-9 unit caught the driver.

Two passengers were able to get away. Troopers and officers say they haven't found them yet.

There was one passenger who didn’t run. He was questioned and released.

Officers learned the car was stolen in Tulsa.