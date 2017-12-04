Showers & Storms Possible As Cold Front Moves Into Oklahoma

Monday will be warm and windy with temperatures in the low 70s and strong south winds.

A cold front is expected to move through Tulsa between 3 and 5 p.m. Before the front arrives, a few areas of showers and drizzle could develop.

When the front makes it to around Interstate 44, a line of showers are storms should develop. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging gusts and heavy downpours. The front and line of storms will quickly exit eastern Oklahoma tonight and much colder air will settle in.

Heavier activity is expected to take place southeast of I-44.

The dry air mass will settle in first today northwest of Tulsa and fire danger will be a concern. Fire danger is increased west of Highway 75 for today. Tomorrow, fire danger will be more widespread for Green Country.

Unfortunately with dry air in place and breezy winds, fire danger will be a concern all of this week. State climatologist Gary McManus says conditions are perfect right now for wildfires. More vegetation combined with above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall means a growing fire danger.

For the rest of the week - get the big coat out. Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s.