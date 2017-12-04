Arson Threatens Structures In Latimer County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arson Threatens Structures In Latimer County

LATIMER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Fire investigators in Latimer County are looking for the person who they say intentionally started a fire that spread out of control. The Wilburton Fire Department says several agencies responded to this grass fire on Sunday.  

Investigators say the fire spread quickly because of the wind and dry conditions. It even put some structures in danger.

Firefighters say they were able to perform some back-burn operations to keep that fire from getting to the buildings.

Investigators say about 90 bales of hay were lost. There are no reports of any injuries.

Investigators are considering this to be arson. If you know anything that can help, you're asked to call the Wilburton Fire Department.

