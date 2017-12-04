Community Works To Change Image Of Tulsa High-Crime Area - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Community Works To Change Image Of Tulsa High-Crime Area

Posted: Updated:
A community meeting will take place Monday. A community meeting will take place Monday.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Residents will be starting the voting process Monday to re-name a part of South Tulsa known for high levels of crime and violence. There will be a special assembly for residents who live in the area near 56th and Peoria. 

Community leaders are meeting at Marshall Elementary in the next few hours for an assembly. 

They are voting on a new name for this area-61st and Peoria, which is been an area of high crime and violence in Tulsa. The vote is part of the "Ignite the Change" movement - a project aimed at showing Tulsans that residents in the area are serious about changing the area's image. 

Leaders are encouraging students to be a part of that process. 

This vote is all part of a grant from the U.S. Justice Department for community-based crime reduction. The new name will referred to the area from 56th to 65th and from Riverside drive to three blocks east of Peoria.

Suggested names include:

  • Mountain View
  • Hope Avenue
  • Hope Valley
  • Riverwood Village
  • Sunrise

 The assembly starts at 9 a.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.