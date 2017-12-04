Community Works To Change Image Of Tulsa High-Crime Area

Residents will be starting the voting process Monday to re-name a part of South Tulsa known for high levels of crime and violence. There will be a special assembly for residents who live in the area near 56th and Peoria.

Community leaders are meeting at Marshall Elementary in the next few hours for an assembly.

They are voting on a new name for this area-61st and Peoria, which is been an area of high crime and violence in Tulsa. The vote is part of the "Ignite the Change" movement - a project aimed at showing Tulsans that residents in the area are serious about changing the area's image.

Leaders are encouraging students to be a part of that process.

This vote is all part of a grant from the U.S. Justice Department for community-based crime reduction. The new name will referred to the area from 56th to 65th and from Riverside drive to three blocks east of Peoria.

Suggested names include:

Mountain View

Hope Avenue

Hope Valley

Riverwood Village

Sunrise

The assembly starts at 9 a.m.