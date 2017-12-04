Elderly Woman Hit By Car In Downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Police were called to 6th and Boston Monday morning after they say an elderly woman was hit by a car.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. The woman, said to be in her 70s, was taken to the hospital. Police told News On 6 she has a head injury and possible broken leg.

Police say the woman was crossing the street in dark clothing and not using a crosswalk, so they don't expect to charge the driver of the Honda who hit her.

The male driver was interviewed at the scene. His car has a dent in the hood.