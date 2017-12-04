Former TU Football Player In Court For Child Abuse Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former TU Football Player In Court For Child Abuse Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former TU football player charged with killing his infant daughter in 2016 is scheduled to be in court Monday, December 4.

Court records show prosecutors plan to bring up new evidence in court. They're trying to prove that Tavarreon Dickerson also abused his other children, records show.

Dickerson was arrested for child abuse murder in the death of his 6-week-old child Raylie in January, 2016.The medical examiner determined she died from blunt impact injuries in what they say was an unsafe sleeping environment.

The autopsy from the medical examiner shows Raylie had bleeding on the brain, bruises to her scalp and two rib fractures when she died.

Dickerson was a running back for TU during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He is expected in court at 1:30 p.m.

