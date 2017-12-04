CBS Evening News Anchor Jeff Glor Debuts Monday Night

The CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor debuts Monday night right here on Channel 6. During his career, Glor came to Oklahoma in 2013 to cover the deadly tornadoes in Moore.

He says during a time when Americans are questioning whether news is real or fake, he's dedicated to telling every story the right way.

"I think if you have an agenda you don't belong in this business; it's not the business to be in," said CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor.

"We're not here to do opinion journalism, we're here to report the stories as accurately and as fairly as we see them."

