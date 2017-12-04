Burn Bans Issued For Oklahoma Counties

Multiple counties across Oklahoma have issued a burn ban for the next several days.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, “A cold front moving across Oklahoma today will prompt near-critical fire weather in western Oklahoma. The potential for large fire occurrence in Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle counties will exist following the cold front passage this afternoon subsiding gradually into the evening hours.”

According to the Forestry Services website, bans remain in place for Coal and Sequoyah counties. The ban in Coal County will last until December 13, 2017, and the Sequoyah County ban is scheduled to end December 5, 2017.

Atoka County issued a 14-day ban Monday. That will last until December 17, 2017.

The Haskell County Board of Commissioners also approved a burn ban Monday until December 11, 2017.

Latimer County has also been placed under a seven-day burn ban.