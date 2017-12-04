Bond Revoked For Oklahoma Man Accused Of Peeping Tom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Bond Revoked For Oklahoma Man Accused Of Peeping Tom

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Trevor Thompson. [Tulsa County Jail] Mug shot of Trevor Thompson. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma man charged with 12 counts of peeping tom is now in jail.

A judge revoked the bond of Trevor Thompson Monday.

11/29/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Man Charged With 12 Felonies For Taking Upskirt Photos

The first case against Trevor Thompson was filed in 2015 after a woman said he was driving through the Woodland Hills Mall parking lot, following her and touching himself.

He told police he was peeing in a cup or bottle, nothing sexual.

He was released on a $15,000 bond, ordered not to go to Woodland Hills mall and had to wear a GPS monitor for about a year.

Then, last month in Rogers County, four new charges related to upskirt photos taken of his co-worker at a job in Inola.

That time, his bond was $400,000 and he quickly bonded out and went out of state for treatment.

From that case, detectives say they found videos Thompson took at Woodland Hills Mall of women in changing rooms between May and October of this year.

The affidavit says he slid a camera under the dressing room wall. They say 20 of the 27 files were made at the Forever 21 store.

They say he also took photos up skirts of women on the escalator and inside other stores.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.