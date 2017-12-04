TPD Hopes To Learn More From Attempted Murder-Suicide Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Hopes To Learn More From Attempted Murder-Suicide Victim

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police say they are hoping to learn more from the victim of an attempted murder-suicide.

Police say the victim called 911 from a home near 41st and 129th East Avenue Saturday night saying she'd been shot in the head and shoulder.

She told police the man then shot himself.

Officers said it's rare for a victim to be shot in the head and still be able to report the crime.

"It's a million factors - you're either lucky or you're not," said Sgt Chris Moudy/Tulsa Police. "It's either your day or it's not. So, this woman is extremely lucky."

Police said the couple does have a child together and the child was not home at the time of the shooting.

They said the shooter and the victim were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition.

