TPD Hopes To Learn More From Attempted Murder-Suicide Victim

Tulsa police say they are hoping to learn more from the victim of an attempted murder-suicide.

Police say the victim called 911 from a home near 41st and 129th East Avenue Saturday night saying she'd been shot in the head and shoulder.

She told police the man then shot himself.

12/2/2017 Related Story: Attempted Murder-Suicide Leaves Two In Critical Condition, TPD Says

Officers said it's rare for a victim to be shot in the head and still be able to report the crime.

"It's a million factors - you're either lucky or you're not," said Sgt Chris Moudy/Tulsa Police. "It's either your day or it's not. So, this woman is extremely lucky."

Police said the couple does have a child together and the child was not home at the time of the shooting.

They said the shooter and the victim were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition.