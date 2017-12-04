Mayfield Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

A protective order has been issued against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County, according to court documents.More >>
Mayfield has now missed out on two awards for which he was a finalist - could sideline antics or his offseason arrest be the cause?
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville are Heisman finalists for the second straight year and will be joined in New York for the presentation ceremony by Stanford running back Bryce Love.
Oklahoma Sooners come in at #2 in final college football playoff rankings.
